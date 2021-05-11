Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,551 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,244,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.79.

