Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.89 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000. Johnson Controls International makes up 0.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

