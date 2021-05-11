Exelon Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Exelon stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.