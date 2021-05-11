eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $27.26. eXp World shares last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 5,115 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $3,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,159 shares in the company, valued at $176,003,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 512,500 shares of company stock worth $24,628,950. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 3.35.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

