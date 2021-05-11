Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $120.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $121.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

