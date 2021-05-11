Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 8,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,482. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

STAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

