Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

EXE has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Extendicare stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.81. 112,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,738. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$699.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.72.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.13%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

