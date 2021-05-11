Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Matthew T. Herrington Sells 860 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EXR opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.86 and a 1-year high of $149.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.63.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

