Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Cut by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $260.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

