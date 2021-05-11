F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV stock opened at $178.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.58.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,997. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

