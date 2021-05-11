Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.55 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.04. 195,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,655. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

