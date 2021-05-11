Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $368.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.38. 402,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,529,242. Facebook has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $858.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $21,800,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock worth $530,603,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

