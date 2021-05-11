FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $335.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.10 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,164. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

