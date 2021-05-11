Fate Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $75.71 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.41.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

In other news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,514,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after buying an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

