Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.33.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $75.71 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.41.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 690,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

