Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.67.

FNMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

OTCMKTS FNMA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 2,850,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,383. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.55 and a beta of 2.38.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.