FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.56.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $309.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.81 and its 200 day moving average is $271.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,648 shares of company stock worth $47,657,847 over the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FedEx by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 68,363.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.