Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $4.25

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $3.89. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 13,001 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $690.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $320.54 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 257,071 shares in the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

