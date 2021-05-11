FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS.

FGEN traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.17. 55,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,404. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

