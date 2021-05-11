FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Price Up 7.1% Following Strong Earnings

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares rose 7.1% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79. Approximately 24,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,406,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FibroGen by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

