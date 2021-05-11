Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 2,077 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,148,273 shares of company stock worth $139,770,441. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 166,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,229,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $72.54.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

