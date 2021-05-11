Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Aflac by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aflac by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 156,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of AFL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $57.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,392 shares of company stock worth $4,186,134. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

