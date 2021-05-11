Fiduciary Group LLC Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,778. The company has a market cap of $133.12 billion, a PE ratio of 148.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

