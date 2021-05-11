Financial Counselors Inc. Has $203,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock opened at $151.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $152.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.