First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.95. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $29,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMBH opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $776.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

