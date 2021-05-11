First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAN opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

