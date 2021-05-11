FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Purchases £149.65 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold purchased 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £149.65 ($195.52).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Ryan Mangold acquired 187 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

Shares of FGP traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 74 ($0.97). The company had a trading volume of 5,773,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,119. The stock has a market capitalization of £904.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.57. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 76.14 ($0.99).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

