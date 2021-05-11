Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.08.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

NYSE:FVRR opened at $167.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -388.78 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fiverr International by 2,229.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.