Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,596 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Atomera worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATOM. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Atomera by 15.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 642,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,637 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 48.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATOM stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $349.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.91. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

In other Atomera news, Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,886.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

