Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.58. The stock had a trading volume of 408,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,928. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.45. The company has a market cap of $291.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

