Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 53,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,207. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

