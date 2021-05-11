Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,761. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $62.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53.

