Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 947 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 822,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $107.51. 391,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.67. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

