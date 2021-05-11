FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 102,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.