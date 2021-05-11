FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FlexShopper, Inc. operates as a holding company. It is engaged in developing a business that will provide certain categories of durable goods to consumers on a lease to own basis. It offers accounts receivable funding; purchase order finance; outsourcing of accounts receivable management, including collections and the risk of customer default; and other specialty finance products, such as trade finance and government contract funding. FlexShopper, Inc., formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc., is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 102,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,648. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $50.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FlexShopper will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,305,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

