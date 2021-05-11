Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor stock opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.