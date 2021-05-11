Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 54.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $2,060,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $116.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FND. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $2,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.