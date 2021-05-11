Flux Power (FLUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Flux Power to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

