Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $244,000 Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,673,000 after buying an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,742,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after buying an additional 1,181,493 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,566,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,117,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. 398,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,026. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

