Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $844,000 Position in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) by 228.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Experience Investment were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Experience Investment stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 730,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. Experience Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

Experience Investment Company Profile

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Experience Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

