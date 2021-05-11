Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 4,362 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

XOM traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. 1,458,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,877,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.