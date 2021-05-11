Focused Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 57.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SEA were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.44. The company had a trading volume of 161,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of -73.56 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

