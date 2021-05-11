Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 262 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

RYT traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.18. 14,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,042. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.37 and a fifty-two week high of $287.20.

