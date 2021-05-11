Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 325 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.0% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,226,039. The company has a market cap of $355.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.