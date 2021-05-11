Focusrite plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Focusrite stock opened at GBX 1,323.20 ($17.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,144.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.62. The stock has a market cap of £776.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42. Focusrite has a 12-month low of GBX 560 ($7.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,345 ($17.57).

In other news, insider Paul Dean bought 1,000 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

Focusrite Company Profile

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

