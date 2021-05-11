Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FORR. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of FORR opened at $44.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $850.06 million, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $120.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.78 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,103 shares in the company, valued at $695,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,658 shares of company stock worth $164,712. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

