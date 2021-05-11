Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.23. 915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,043. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $435.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. (FBRC) assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.