Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FOJCY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

