Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Shares of FSM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. 4,036,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,694. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.