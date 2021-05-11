Fossil Group (FOSL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Fossil Group has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Fossil Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $593.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.